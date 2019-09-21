Dana White Reveals The Rock Will Award Masvidal-Diaz Winner BMF Belt

Spread the word!













Hollywood megastar and WWE legend The Rock has been very open about his support for fellow Miami native Jorge Masvidal.

At UFC 244 in New York City, live on pay-per-view (PPV), Masvidal will step into the cage to headline the Madison Square Garden card against Nate Diaz. The winner will be awarded the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship – a one-off belt being created by the Las Vegas-based promotion.

Recently, Masvidal noted on Twitter that he wants The Rock to wrap the belt around his waist if he is victorious on November 2. Now, UFC president Dana White tells TMZ Sports The Rock is all set to award the winner the BMF Title. According to White, the belt cost $50,000 to make.

“That’s a good question,” White said. “I think it’s gonna be, like, I think the belt is like $50,000.”

As for The Rock’s involvement, White said “The Most Electrifying Man In Sports & Entertainment” is set to take his job for the night, awarding the winner the title.

“He’s gonna, White revealed. “He’s taking my job. Listen, if The Rock wants to do it, The Rock gets what The Rock wants.”

What do you make of White allowing The Rock to wrap the title around Masvidal or Diaz’s waist?