Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charrière – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming UFC featherweight bout between Nate Landwehr and Morgan Charrière, set for UFC Fight Night: Nashville on July 12, 2025, is widely anticipated as a potential “Fight of the Night” due to both fighters’ aggressive styles and exciting track records.

The odds for the upcoming UFC featherweight bout between Nate Landwehr and Morgan Charrière, scheduled for July 12, 2025, have Morgan Charrière as the clear favorite with a moneyline of around -240, while Nate Landwehr is the underdog at approximately +205. This means that if you bet $240 on Charrière, you would win $100 if he is victorious, whereas a $100 bet on Landwehr would return $205 if he pulls off the upset.

The stakes are high for both men. Each is looking to climb the rankings in the UFC’s stacked featherweight division. A victory would not only boost their position but could also set them up for higher-profile fights in the future. Landwehr will likely look to impose his will with constant pressure and toughness, while Charrière will aim to use his movement and technical striking to keep the fight at range and capitalize on openings.

Nate Landwehr is renowned for his relentless pressure, toughness, and ability to mix striking and grappling, which has earned him a reputation as a durable and entertaining fighter. Landwehr is a former M-1 Global Featherweight Champion and has faced tough competition in the UFC, recently rebounding with a knockout victory over Jamall Emmers before suffering a TKO loss to Dooho Choi.

On the other side, Morgan Charrière, known as “The Last Pirate,” is a 29-year-old French fighter with a dynamic striking style to the cage, with a background in judo, French boxing, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He is recognized for his explosive knockouts and well-rounded skill set, having previously held the Cage Warriors Featherweight Championship before joining the UFC in 2023. Charrière has already earned multiple post-fight bonuses for his exciting performances, most recently securing a knockout win over Gabriel Miranda before dropping a unanimous decision to Nathaniel Wood.

Charrière is favored to win, most likely by knockout, but Landwehr’s resilience and pressure could challenge that narrative, making this one of the most intriguing matchups on the card. This bout is expected to deliver plenty of action, as both fighters have a proven track record of engaging in thrilling contests. Ultimately, the clash between Landwehr’s brawling style and Charrière’s dynamic striking promises to be a highlight of the event and a pivotal moment in both men’s careers.