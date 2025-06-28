Jake Paul Embraces Heel Role: “I’m Not the Villain, But I Chose to Be” Compares Self to Donald Trump

Jake Paul, the YouTube sensation turned professional boxer, is no stranger to controversy, and tonight, as he prepares to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., he’s fully embracing the role that has defined much of his public persona: the villain.

Jake Paul The Villain

In a recent candid interview with Rampage Jackson, Jake Paul laid it all out, saying, “I’ve chosen to be the villain. I’m not the villain, but I’ve chosen to be the villain because people made me the bad guy since day one.” It’s a cheeky acknowledgment of the polarizing figure he’s become, one who thrives on the boos and jeers as much as the cheers.

From the start, Jake Paul’s rise has been anything but conventional. Bursting onto the scene as a brash, loud-mouthed internet personality, he quickly earned a reputation as the “bad boy” of social media. “

People have always said, ‘F— Jake Paul, oh he’s a little douchebag, all these things,’” he admitted, reflecting on how his youthful antics and controversial stunts painted him as the antagonist in the public eye. But rather than shy away from the negativity, Paul leaned into it, turning the villain role into a strategic part of his brand. “I did a lot of weird, stupid, controversial stuff,” he confessed, “but at the end of the day, the media can paint someone to be the terrible person when they’re just a regular person.”

The comparison to pro wrestling is no accident. Jake Paul likens his role to that of a “heel,” the wrestling term for the bad guy who fans love to hate, contrasting it with the “babyface,” or hero.

“Look at Donald Trump, everybody loved him, then the moment he decides to do something else, everyone hates on him. Now he’s one of the biggest villains, most hated people in the world. But it’s nothing wrong with still playing a villain,” Paul said.

Tonight’s fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is a significant moment in Paul’s boxing journey. Unlike many of his previous opponents, often celebrities or former MMA fighters, Chavez Jr. is a former world middleweight champion with a legitimate boxing pedigree. This bout is a test of Jake Paul’s legitimacy in the sport. With a professional record that has steadily improved since his debut in 2020, Jake Paul is eager to prove that he’s not just a social media stunt but a serious contender in the ring.