Muhammad Mokaev calls MMA Journalists Idiots about PFL story

Muhammad Mokaev is adamant that he was not cut from the UFC for speaking to the PFL. The English athlete calls the journalist who reported this story an idiot. Mokaev confirms he was cut by the UFC, but would like to be re-signed by Dana White.

Muhammad Mokaev UFC Career

The 24-year-old ‘The Punisher’ Muhammad Mokaev has had an outstanding unbeaten career in the UFC and is currently on a seven-fight win streak in the organization. After winning multiple IMMAF gold medals, he turned pro, the English fighter has put together a spotless record of 13-0-0 1 NC.

The Russian-born Mokaev has a wrestling-heavy style that maybe does not appeal to everyone. After his UFC 304 victory, he was quickly cut by the UFC. Dana White, UFC President, said that the rival company the Profesional Fighters League will get a great unbeaten fighter. White also mentioned how ‘The Punisher’ is a bit of a boring fighter and doesn’t quite fit in the flyweight division.

Recently, MMA journalist Ben Davis got an anonymous tip that the real reason Mokaev was cut from the UFC was due to his team negotiating with the PFL. Now, Muhammad Mokaev responded to these claims, calling the MMA journalist an idiot.

“My dream is to become UFC Champion,” Muhammad Mokaev said on X, “I turn them all down because UFC gave me the platform to put my name out there and earn money to feed my family! btw PFL don’t have flyweight division. All these journalists that make this shit up are idiots! I hope Dana re-signs me, this is my dream to become champion!”

Damon Martin, of MMA Fighting, added: “Muhammad Mokaev’s manager Tim Simpson tells me the rumor floating around that his UFC exit was brought on by negotiations with the PFL while still under contract are “completely false. No truth to that whatsoever.”