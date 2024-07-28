Dana White confirms Muhammad Mokaev set for split from UFC: ‘PFL’s going to get a great guy’

Despite his unanimous decision win over bitter-enemy, Manel Kape at UFC 304 overnight, unbeaten flyweight star, Muhammad Mokaev is stunningly set to receive his walking papers from the promotion, according to CEO, Dana White.

Mokaev, who improved to 13-0(1) as a professional overnight, turned in his seventh straight Octagon victory in a close, unanimous judging win over Kape in the pair’s grudge fight title-eliminator in Manchester.

Battling back-and-forth with the Angolan-born fighter following a public spat during fight week which included a mass brawl at the fighter hotel, as well as the cancelling of a ceremonial weigh in face off, Mokaev landed a win over the former – however, received criticizm for his gunshy performance, as well as a slew of fouls committed.

Following the win, Mokaev revealed he had completed his contractual obligations with the organization, and stunningly claimed that matchmakers had told him they would not be interested in resigning him to a deal unless he skirted away from a wrestling-heavy approach.

Muhammad Mokaev set to miss out on new UFC contract

Reacting to Mokaev’s claims, promotional boss, White confirmed his contract had expired, and claimed the UFC would likely allow him to compete elsewhere – for a multitude of reasons behind the scenes.

“I’m sure one of the matchmakers said something to him (Muhammad Mokaev) or whatever,” Dana White told assembled media after UFC 304. “The matchmakers aren’t big fans of his for many different reasons. There’s a lot of people who shoot takedowns in this business, a lot of guys that fight with that type of style. But it’s a lot more than just that.”

“He’s not under contract anymore,” White said of Mokaev. “I think the PFL’s going to get a great undefeated guy. Good luck to him.”

