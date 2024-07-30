Muhammad Mokaev dropped from UFC for negotiating with the PFL

The former UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev was quickly dumped from the organization after his UFC 304 victory. With little notice or warning, the undefeated fighter was cut from the UFC. Rumors are now swirling that it may have had to do with him negotiating with the rival organization the PFL.

Muhammad Mokaev: UFC and the PFL

The 23-year-old Muhammad Mokaev, of England, is an impressive fighter with a stacked background. Before making his professional debut, he earned two gold medals in International Mixed Martial Arts Federation and ADCC Grappling. Since turning pro, in 2020, Mokaev has remained unbeaten in his thirteen fights.

With seven consecutive wins in the UFC’s flyweight division, including two performance bonuses, it seemed as though the young Mokaev would continue to be a hot prospect for the UFC. However, after defeating Manel Kape in Machester, England, he was cut by the UFC. Originally it was thought this was due to his wrestling-heavy style, which was not the most fan-friendly, now it seems that it may be due to negotiating with the Professional Fighters League.

UFC president Dana White alluded to this during the UFC 304 post-fight press conference when he said, “The matchmakers aren’t big fans of his for many different reasons. There’s a lot of people who shoot takedowns in this business, a lot of guys that fight with that type of style. But it’s a lot more than just that. He’s not under contract anymore. I think the PFL’s going to get a great undefeated guy. Good luck to him.”

According to the MMA reporter Ben Davis, he got insider info from an anonymous source and shared these direct messages on screen, that Mokaev and his team were looking to use negotiations with the PFL as leverage with the UFC. In this case, the UFC was not willing to negotiate. See the DM’s below.

How old is Muhammad Mokaev?

Muhammad Mokaev is 23 years old and was born in the year 2000.

Where is Muhammad Mokaev from?

Muhammad Mokaev is from Dagestan, Russia originally but was raised in England, UK.

Muhammad Mokaev record

In professional MMA Muhammad Mokaev has a record of 13-0-0 1 NC, meaning 13 wins, zero losses, zero draws, and one no-contest. In the UFC, he has a perfect 7-0-0 record.