Muhammad Mokaev scores UD win, squashes beef with Manel Kape – UFC 304 Highlights

After engaging in an all-out brawl at the host hotel on Wednesday, flyweight contenders Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev finally got their hands on each other inside the Octagon during the UFC 304 early prelims on Saturday night.

Even before Bruce Buffer made the announcement, Mokaev and Kape had to be separated. Once the bell rang, it was off to the races with ‘The Punisher’ getting things started via a lead leg attack. Not wanting to be the first to make a mistake, both fighters were uncharacteristically patient and offered little in the way of offense throughout the opening round.

With 15 seconds to go in the round, Kape finally decided to get his hands going and managed to clip Mokaev.

Things started to get a little crazy in round two with Kape appearing to break a toe on his lead leg. Attempting to adjust the appendage mid-fight, Mokaev rushed in and tried to capitalize with a well-placed knee. Moments later, Mokaev landed a takedown but blatantly grabbed Kape’s shorts, nearly pulling them off his body.

That prompted referee Mike Beltran to pause the action, take away Mokaev’s top position, and give ‘The Punisher’ a stern warning.

The action saw a slight uptick in the third round with Mokaev shooting in for a takedown near the three-minute mark of the round. Kape caught Mokaev in a guillotine but was unable to cinch it in, allowing ‘The Punisher’ to free his head and hold top control. Kape fishes for a kneebar which prompts Mokaev to scramble.

That allows Kape to get back to his feet, but there’s not enough time on the clock for him to mount any kind of late-round offense.

Official Result: Muhammad Mokaev def. Manel Kape via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Check out Highlights From Manel Kape vs. Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304:

THESE TWO CAN'T WAIT TO PUT THEIR HANDS ON EACH OTHER 😱@MuhammadMokaev vs @ManelKape is LIVE RIGHT NOW on @ESPNPlus! #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/5crF0UShG3 — UFC (@ufc) July 28, 2024

I don’t understand how there was not a point taken for this egregious foul by Muhammad Mokaev…



100% intentional and why is he tryna rip man’s pants off⁉️#UFC304 #UFC pic.twitter.com/cYVHURGJXR — MMA Casuals (@MMA_CASUALS_) July 28, 2024