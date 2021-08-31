Mike Perry is the the most recent MMA fighter that wants to take his talents to the boxing ring in a match vs Tommy Fury.

I wanna fight @tommytntfury — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 30, 2021

After watching Fury’s underwhelming match against Anthony Taylor, Perry took to Twitter to say he wanted to fight Fury. Perry has been a fan favorite in the UFC for his antics which include, having his corner-person be his girlfriend and many other things.

Perry has gone through a rough patch in his UFC career after losing four of his last five matches. This has brought his career record to 7-8 in the promotion. Perry had also touched on the ongoing MMA fighter vs Boxer that has been taking over the combat sport imagination.

The #MmaVsBoxing spectacle overtaking the world right now. I would love to be apart of it. I’ve been preparing and we all know my chin has never been suspect while the only thing @JLeonLove has been taking to the chin lately is cheeseburgers. Next event for @Showtime ? 👊🏻 😉 #FRM — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 30, 2021

Although he has been through his ups and downs in his UFC career, Perry has been one of the most interesting fighters and always puts on a show when he’s inside the octagon. ‘Platinum’ had recently been sparring with the newly retired boxer, ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul.

Fury is just getting started in his young boxing career. He is now 7-0, in his early part of his career, but still has much work to do. It seemed fighting a smaller fighter was challenging for Fury and something he must work on in the future. After his win against Taylor, Fury called out Jake Paul.

Tommy Fury calls out Jake Paul 👀



(via @BTSportBoxing)pic.twitter.com/RmHXnQTtON — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 30, 2021

Perry is the latest MMA fighter that looks to challenge himself in the boxing ring like so many other MMA fighters. We see the return of Vitor Belfort in September against Oscar De La Hoya soon. Viewers will also see two legends of the MMA game go head to head in a boxing match this year when Anderson Silva fights Tito Ortiz.

Would you like to see Mike Perry fight Tommy Fury?