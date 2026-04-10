Anthony Smith Chokes Out Chase Sherman in Round 1 – Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Highlights

One-time UFC title challenger Anthony Smith surged back into the win column at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA on Friday, handily defeating Octagon alumnus Chase Sherman in the evening’s main event.

Smith came out leading the dance early, pumping his jab and clipping Sherman with a left hand before scoring the first and only takedown he’d need after catching one of Sherman’s body kicks.

With his opponent on the mat, it felt like just a matter of time before Smith would get the finish one way or another. As it turned out, that moment came after Sherman gave up his back while on the canvas. That allowed Smith to flatten him out and cinch in an uncontested rear-naked choke that forced a quick tap-out.

Official Result: Anthony Smith def. Chase Sherman via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:28 of Round 1.

Competing in his first contest since walking away from the UFC last year, Smith snapped a three-fight losing skid, earning his first victory since a submission finish against Vitor Petrino in May 2024.

Check Out Highlights From Anthony Smith vs. Chase Sherman at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA:

Anthony “Lionheart” Smith just got a first round RNC submission over Chase Sherman in Gamebred BN MMA.



HES BACK BABY. #GamebredFC pic.twitter.com/VKzSIHObp2 — WeekenderMMA (@WeekenderMMA) April 11, 2026