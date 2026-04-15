Daniel Rodriguez Explains Arrest and Facing Leon Edwards At UFC 329

UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez has good news for fans after being released from prison. The 39-year-old served eight months behind bars in Tijuana, Mexico, after he was arrested for possession of marijuana. He was released last week.

During an event interview with TMZ Sports, he first explained why he was arrested:

“I was celebrating my last win vs. Kevin Holland. I was headed over to Rosarito, Mexico, to hang out for the weekend. I totally forgot that I had weed with me. It was less than an ounce, and I got pulled over at the border. I thought I was going to do probably like a weekend in jail, and it ended up turning into eight months.”

Check out Daniel Rodriguez’s comments below:

Daniel Rodriguez says he forgot he had an ounce of weed while heading to Rosarito, Mexico and got pulled over at the border



"I was celebrating my last win vs. Kevin Holland. I was headed over to Rosarito, Mexico to hang out for the weekend. I totally forgot that I had weed with… pic.twitter.com/UC3baVd7Wj — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 15, 2026

As per “D-Rod,” he was trying to get under an ounce of weed over the border when he got pulled over by Mexican officials and was nearly hit with smuggling charges. He added:

“It was the Mexican officials [ that stopped me]. Really, they charged me with smuggling. They were trying to throw the book at me. They really tried to hit me with a smuggling charge, and that was a felony. Luckily, I had a great legal team [to assist me]. I essentially ended up doing 8 months. I wish it hadn’t been so long, but I’m here now.”

Check out Daniel Rodriguez’s comments below:

Daniel Rodriguez says he was nearly hit with smuggling charges by Mexican patrol. 🤯👀



Via @TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/TmDd4S9SQs — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 15, 2026

Daniel Rodriguez’s next fight

Daniel Rodriguez, who’s riding a three-fight win streak, also revealed during the same interview that he’s going to fight former champion Leon Edwards at UFC 329, and the company has already reached out to him with the offer, which he is gladly accepting. He said:

I got an offer, an amazing offer, so you guys will probably see me in there with Leon Edwards at International Fight Week.

Check out Daniel Rodriguez’s comments below:

🚨💣 Daniel Rodriguez confirms he’s fighting Leon Edwards at International Fight Week



"I got an offer. You guys will probably see me in there with Leon Edwards at International Fight Week. I'm accepting the offer for Leon Edwards."



(via @TMZ_Sports ) pic.twitter.com/0SofUlWPG2 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 15, 2026

Edwards is currently on a three-fight losing skid and suffered the first knockout loss of his career in his most recent fight against Carlos Prates.