Carlos Ulberg Reveals He “Lost The Belt” During UFC 327 Afterparty In Miami, Paulo Costa Vows To Return It If Found

Carlos Ulberg has lost his UFC title, just not in the Octagon where he earned it.

Last Saturday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Ulberg captured the vacant light heavyweight title with a stunning first-round knockout of former champion Jiri Prochazka in the UFC 327 main event.

Although “Black Jag” looked on the verge of squandering his first shot at UFC gold after injuring his knee and appearing compromised early, with Prochazka pressing forward, Ulberg flipped the script in an instant. He detonated a crushing left hand that dropped “BJP,” then swarmed with ground-and-pound to seal a dramatic championship victory.

THE KING IS @UlbergCarlos 🏆



He earns the light heavyweight title by KO at #UFC327! pic.twitter.com/SyjazDMeAA — UFC (@ufc) April 12, 2026

However, in a bizarre twist, just hours after being crowned the new 205-pound champion, he somehow misplaced his belt while celebrating in “The Magic City”.

Image: @ufc/Instagram

Carlos Ulberg “Lost The Belt” After UFC 327 Victory As Miami Celebration Gets Out Of Hand

During a recent interview with Fox Sports Australia, Carlos Ulberg admitted he has no clear idea where his light heavyweight belt ended up after a long night of celebrating in Miami following his UFC 327 triumph.

“I’ve lost the belt, bro,” Ulberg said. “I don’t know exactly where it is. Initially, after winning, the plan was not to have a drink. But you know how these things go, right? First, someone gives you a champagne to celebrate. Then one thing leads to another, and you’re doing shots. So it’s ‘OK, I’ll have another, and another, and another.

“Black Jag” added that he isn’t too concerned about the missing belt, explaining that after the nightclub afterparty, he headed back to a friend’s apartment and believes it’s likely still there.

“We’ve got a big group of boys over here in Miami and, when the fight was done, we all went out to the afterparty at a nightclub. Then after that, it was back to one of the boys’ apartments and we all hung out there. I didn’t want to be carrying the belt around so I think it’s still there at the apartment somewhere. One of the boys probably has it in bed with him.”

Paulo Costa, who broke into the light heavyweight rankings by snapping Azamat Murzakanov’s unbeaten streak with a third-round knockout on the same card, recently took to social media to weigh in on Carlos Ulberg’s situation with his usual playful sarcasm.

“The Eraser” shared a video on X capturing a moment of camaraderie with the 35-year-old Kiwi in a hotel lobby, congratulating him on the massive victory, and quipping that he would return the belt if he happened to find it. He captioned:

“I met Carlos Ulberg at the hotel lobby. Coincidentally, he lost the belt right after that. I’m Brazilian, but I have not with that. If I find it, I’ll let you know.”