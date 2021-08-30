Jake Paul is one of the most trending topics in the world right now after his win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Sunday night. The polarizing social media influencer-turned Boxer kept his undefeated record intact by defeating Woodley by split-decision in his hometown of Cleveland, OH.

But Paul, who already has earned millions of dollars stemming from his time on YouTube and other social media platforms such as Vine, has hinted at potentially retiring from Boxing altogether and leaving the game on top just four fights into his professional career.

Paul and Woodley have each spoken out after the fight that earned massive pay-per-views and a wide-ranging audience. Despite the talk about a potential rematch between the two going forward, Paul alluded to leaving the sport in a brief post on his Twitter page.

“Updated status: Retired boxer,” Paul tweeted.

As of right now, there is no official word from Paul’s camp as to whether or not he is actually retiring from boxing already at just 24 years old. But, Paul seemed non-committal about what’s next for him during his post-fight media interview in and out of the cage.

Paul emerged as one of the biggest names in boxing after knocking out former UFC welterweight Ben Askren earlier this year, before going through an eight-round war with Woodley over the weekend. Before the Woodley fight, he spoke out about potential future bouts against Tommy Fury, Conor McGregor, and Nate Diaz; among others.

Paul and Woodley came to a loosely-made verbal agreement in the ring for an immediate rematch if Woodley gets the infamous ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo that the two discussed in the buildup to the fight.

If Paul is truly retired from Boxing and stays retired, there’s no doubt that his brief tenure in the sport changed it forever. Paul’s run not only transcended the sport but also brought a brand new audience to an ever-changing sweet science.

Do you think Jake Paul is actually retiring or is this a bargaining ploy for another boxing fight?