Aaron Pico Bounces Back with Brilliant Performance Against Patricio Pitbull – UFC 327 Highlights

Aaron Pico climbed back into the win column at UFC 327, putting on a lights-out performance against Patricio Pitbull in the evening’s featured prelim.

Both fighters delivered a hard-hitting opening round, with Pico going up top and Pitbull attacking his opponent’s lead leg. Pico landed a beautiful takedown in the center of the Octagon, but it wasn’t long before Pitbull climbed back to his feet and separated.

Once upright, Pitbull went right back to work, mixing up his strikes and busting up Pico’s nose with a stiff jab.

Pico started to find his flow state in the second, hurting Pitbull with a nasty uppercut to the body before adding another takedown to his stats. Moments later, Pico would sting Pitbull again with a booming left that momentarily sat down his opponent.

With the clock winding down in the round, Pico connected with another right hand before putting Pitbull’s back to the mat and lighting him up with a pair of brutal elbows.

Pico continued his dominance in the third, though Pitbull did find some success in the clinch, catching Pico with a series of knees up the middle. However, it wouldn’t be enough to narrow the gap on the scorecards.

Official Result: Aaron Pico def. Patricio Pitbull via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Patricio Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico at UFC 327:

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AARON PICO UNANIMOUS DECISION WIN OVER PATRICIO PITBULL! pic.twitter.com/z2Y9IyBKKT — The Bastards of Fantasy (@OGBastards) April 12, 2026