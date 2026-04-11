Tyson Fury Calls Out Anthony Joshua After Dismantling Arslanbek Makhmudov – Fury vs. Makhmudov Highlights

Tyson Fury’s return to the ring was nothing short of spectacular, as he delivered a dominant showing against Arslanbek Makhmudov in London.

Makhmudov came out swinging big early, clipping Fury with a nasty right hand. That prompts ‘The Gypsy King’ to switch stances, getting behind his jab in the process. Makhmudov looked to continue his onslaught, forcing Fury against the ropes. Fury opted to clinch up through the remainder of the round as the stanza clearly went to Makhmudov.

Makhmudov found some success in the second, but as the fight progressed, Fury managed to shake off the ring rust. Before long, Makhmudov started to look like an amateur — winging punches and whiffing while Fury landed shots cleverly hidden behind his jab.

As we approached the halfway point of the contest, Fury was content to let Makhmudov miss his big shots before weighing on the Russian and sapping his energy with each passing second. Unfortunately, Fury’s strategy didn’t make for the most exciting scrap, but it was immensely effective as he continued to rack up rounds.

Makhmudov finally started to regain momentum in the seventh, landing a series of big right hands. However, Makhmudov’s success would be short-lived.

In the eighth, Fury connected with a left hook that had Makhmudov rocked. Makhmudov was forced to clinch and hold on for dear life. Fury punished him with an uppercut up the middle, but Makhmudov managed to hold on and make it out of the stanza.

Going into the ninth, Fury has outlanded Makhmudov by a massive margin of 106-44.

The ninth round saw a lot of clinchwork deployed. However, Makhmudov was forced to take a knee for a few moments after appearing to get hurt via a chopping right hand from Fury.

It was all Fury in the 10th as Makhmudov had no idea of what to do and was quickly running out of steam. Fury closes the fight by backing Makhmudov against the ropes and unleashing an onslaught of strikes, putting an exclamation point on a very dominant performance.

Makhmudov had nothing left in the final two rounds as Fury ramped up the aggression, throwing uppercuts and body shots in hopes of scoring a late knockout.

Though the moment would never come for Fury, his performance was nothing short of perfection.

Official Result: Tyson Fury def. Arslanbek Makhmudov via unanimous decision (120-108, 120-108, 119-109).

Check Out Highlights From Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov:

ARSLANBEK MAKHMUDOV IS COMING FOR TYSON FURY IN ROUND 1 😮#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/RtDxj9W16T — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

Arslanbek Makhmudov catching Tyson Fury with that right hand 🔥#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/bQNcRSKc7S — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

THIS EXCHANGE BETWEEN TYSON FURY AND ARSLANBEK MAKHMUDOV.#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/kwOC6YNtN0 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

Anthony Joshua filming Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov on his phone 😂



⁰Taking notes? 📝#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix pic.twitter.com/cPMbm22NTF — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

Tyson Fury's reaction to his own combo 🤣#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/DnA6jfJMY4 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

Absolutely CLINICAL by Tyson Fury 🤌#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/ugeEs71LLX — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

Vintage Tyson Fury against Arslanbek Makhmudov 🔥#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix pic.twitter.com/oByD1b6BPB — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

WHAT A FIGHT.



Nothing but love between Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov after 12 tough rounds 👏#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix pic.twitter.com/MviJQ77pZ2 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

Tyson Fury defeats Arslanbek Makhmudov via unanimous decision in his return! #FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix pic.twitter.com/JcUklPn2gl — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026