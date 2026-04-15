Eddie Hearn Slams Dana White For Skipping Conor Benn Fight Despite “Unbelievable Investment”

Eddie Hearn has questioned why Dana White or any senior Zuffa Boxing official was not present this past weekend when Conor Benn defeated Regis Prograis.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 11: Conor Benn punches Regis Prograis during the Super Welterweight fight between Conor Benn and Regis Prograis at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix)

After his victory over Prograis, Benn has confirmed that he is now a free agent. His deal with Zuffa Boxing was a one-fight agreement worth a reported $15 million for competing in the co-main event of the Netflix fight card headlined by Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Although Benn is no longer with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing, the promotion is expected to give him a long-term contract soon.

🚨 Conor Benn is no longer with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing, the partnership is OVER



It was a one fight deal, he just made $15 million for a 10 round decision win against Regis Prograis



Conor Benn is now a FREE AGENT pic.twitter.com/qmlmA4Gvm6 — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) April 11, 2026

Eddie Hearn puzzled how Dana White did not attend Conor Benn’s fight despite massive investment

Dana White’s rival promoter and arch-rival Eddie Hearn was in the front row at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Conn Benn locked horns with Regis Prograis and made $15 million for a 10-round decision win.



Hearn finds it odd that, despite such a massive investment, no one from Zuffa Boxing was present to watch “The Destroyer” fight. Taking a dig at White, the Matchroom boss told Ariel Helwani:

“I was quite surprised that you’d make that unbelievable investment and not even turn up… You must have some serious money if you’re just willing to spunk 15 million up the wall in a 10-round fight, and not even send anybody to sort of try and secure that deal post the one- fight deal. Quite astonishing.”

Check out Eddie Hearn’s comments below:

Eddie Hearn questions why Dana White didn’t attend Conor Benn’s fight after a $15M investment:



"I was quite surprised that you'd make that unbelievable investment and not even turn up… You must have some serious money if you're just willing to spunk 15 million up the wall in a… pic.twitter.com/oEZKV3aKnR — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 14, 2026

Dana White was cageside at UFC 327, where he was seen escorting and later sitting beside U.S. President Donald Trump. White chose to stay in Miami for the numbered event instead of flying to London to attend the bout between Conor Benn and Regis Prograis.