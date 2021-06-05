Mike Perry has claimed that he had tougher sparring with YouTube celebrity, Jake Paul, than he did with the former UFC welterweight title challenger, Darren Till.

‘Platinum’ was in Miami as Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul got fight week got into full swing. During the festivities it was announced that Jake Paul’s fourth boxing bout would come against Tyron Woodley on August 28.

Perry previously warned Dana White and Paul’s last opponent, Ben Askren, that they were in trouble after sparring the former Disney actor during his preparations for the April 17 bout.

Speaking to The Mac Life earlier this week, Perry insisted that sparring Paul was tougher than his infamous “spa” with the Englishman, Darren Till.

“Jake Paul was a better spar than Till,” Perry said. “That was an awkward situation with the gloves and shit. Yeah, definitely though.”

“Making you think he’s gonna engage then doesn’t,” Perry said about Paul’s strengths as a boxer. “He’s got long reach, he’s got different tricks, he taught me something. First round he started doing something and I was like ‘okay’ … it wasn’t doing damage, but it was like keeping him at bay.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

Do you think Mike Perry serious? Did he really have a tougher time sparring Jake Paul than he did Darren Till?