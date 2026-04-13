LT Nelson Calls for Big 1st Round KO at BKB 53: “It’s Time to Go to Sleep”

LT Nelson will defend his middleweight championship against Mark Tiffin at BKB 53: The Harder They Fall on April 17th. The Mark Tiffin contest continues a bit of a narrative that has been there in his career that has seen ‘Smash’ Nelson defeat a lot of the prominent UK-based BKB fighters over his legendary run in gloveless combat.

When mentioning how the Tiffin tilt fits within that broader tradition of clashing with bare knuckle boxers from the United Kingdom, Nelson said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“It shows those UK dudes are, they’re; power to them. They’re all bad a***s in their own right. You know what I’m saying? They’re all down to scrap. So, they’re like, “Oh, whoever it is, I don’t care. I want to fight.” So, power to them for that. Keep on lining them up. I’m going keep on putting them away.”

LT Nelson: “I’m going to keep on knocking people out” at BKB 53

LT Nelson is not known to be a guy who goes the distance generally and when the two division BKB champion was asked if he has a visualization for how this fight plays out or if it’s more about being adaptable to get in that flow state on fight night this Friday, Nelson stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],