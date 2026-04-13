LT Nelson Calls for Big 1st Round KO at BKB 53: “It’s Time to Go to Sleep”
LT Nelson will defend his middleweight championship against Mark Tiffin at BKB 53: The Harder They Fall on April 17th. The Mark Tiffin contest continues a bit of a narrative that has been there in his career that has seen ‘Smash’ Nelson defeat a lot of the prominent UK-based BKB fighters over his legendary run in gloveless combat.
When mentioning how the Tiffin tilt fits within that broader tradition of clashing with bare knuckle boxers from the United Kingdom, Nelson said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],
“It shows those UK dudes are, they’re; power to them. They’re all bad a***s in their own right. You know what I’m saying? They’re all down to scrap. So, they’re like, “Oh, whoever it is, I don’t care. I want to fight.” So, power to them for that. Keep on lining them up. I’m going keep on putting them away.”
LT Nelson: “I’m going to keep on knocking people out” at BKB 53
LT Nelson is not known to be a guy who goes the distance generally and when the two division BKB champion was asked if he has a visualization for how this fight plays out or if it’s more about being adaptable to get in that flow state on fight night this Friday, Nelson stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],
“Yeah, 100%. Being adaptable, getting into that flow state, that’s why I am who I am. Because while I’m fighting, I can change and adapt to each fighter, each round, and what I need to do. Another thing that I’m always ready for, I’m always ready to go six rounds, toe to toe for a banger, a war. Got great cardio. I love to throw down. So, I’m always prepared for that. But, you know what I’m going to do? I’m going out there. I’m going for the knockout.”
“I believe I’m going to go [secure] another first round knockout. Two fights in a row. I’m going to keep on doing that. I’m going keep on putting people away. I’m going to not let any judge decide my future anymore, in life, in anything. These people are going out. I’m going to show the world. I’m going to keep on knocking people out. Mark Tiffin, sorry to say, but you’re in my way, brother. It’s time to go to sleep.”