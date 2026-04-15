Mike Perry vs. Nate Diaz on More Compelling Event Than UFC Freedom 250, per Ex-BKFC Title Challenger

Mike Perry is returning to MMA as Netflix moves into the mixed martial arts market, and the ‘King of Violence’ has one of his BKFC peers hotly discussing this looming Nate Diaz contest. The combatant in question is Doug Coltrane, who articulated these thoughts during a recent appearance on Bare Knuckle Bowker. This sentiment was expressed in the lead-up to Coltrane’s first-round finish over ex-UFC vet Maki Pitolo at BKFC Honolulu on April 11th.

Around the time he was preparing to compete with David Mundell for the BKFC middleweight title, Coltrane targeted a Mike Perry callout if you were to get his ideal outcome in that Mundell fight. With Perry being announced for a big clash with Nate Diaz on the Netflix MMA card, when offering up his thoughts on that particular fight, Coltrane said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“I mean personally, man, I mean, I don’t really care for the fight. I mean, I think it’s a good fight for both of them guys. I think they’re both going to make good money. But personally, I think Nate is; I mean, everybody loves Nate, man. I love Nate. He’s always going to be one of my favorites, for sure. You know what I mean? But at some point in time, you don’t want to see your favorites keep going out there and taking damage. But big, big ups to those guys.”

Mike Perry vs. Nate Diaz bolsters a card that is more intriguing than uFC Freedom 250, per Coltrane

Further delving into his Mike Perry vs. Nate Diaz thoughts and comparing the overall Netflix MMA offering to the looming UFC Freedom 250 card set for June, Coltrane continued [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],