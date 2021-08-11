Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz are set to square off in the boxing ring on September 11 according to a report from Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting.

“BREAKING: A boxing match between former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz is targeted for Triller event on Sept. 11, multiple sources told myself and @DamonMartin. Story coming to @MMAFighting,” Cruz wrote on social media.

After a rough end to his UFC career, in which he lost five of his last six fights, Silva is turning the page towards the next chapter of his fighting career despite being 46 years old.

‘The Spider’ enjoyed an impressive return to boxing when he outpointed former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in their eight-round boxing match in June.

Silva was believed to be working on a fight against YouTuber, Logan Paul who is fresh of a mega-money exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather.

Apparently, that fight is now off the table and Ortiz is the man Silva will next face in a boxing ring.

In June, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion announced his resignation from his position as Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem.

The MMA legend last fought at Combate Americas 51. Oritz took home an opening round rear-naked choke victory over Alberto El Patron, otherwise known as Alberto Del Rio. The victory marked the third straight win for the veteran, having stopped Chael Sonnen and rival Chuck Liddell under the Bellator and Golden Boy Promotions banner, respectively.

Ortiz recently took to social media to confirm his return to fighting and ask fans who he should fight.

A boxing match against Silva seemed far-fetched at the time but now appears to be coming to fruition.

Will you be watching Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz on September 11?