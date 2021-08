Tommy Fury stretched his perfect boxing record to 7-0 against Jake Paul’s sparring partner, Anthony ‘Pretty Boy’ Taylor.

The half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, was the much bigger man but failed to make it truly count.

‘TNT’ struggled to land clean and will be disappointed to walk away without a finish.

Nonetheless, after four rounds, he was a clear winner with the three ringside judges agreeing he won every round.

Check out the highlights.

Tommy Fury making his walk now #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/G7RO83rboL — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) August 30, 2021

Jake paul v Woodley undercard TOMMY FURY V Taylor…boring 4 round fight.. Fury wins. This is basically pattern of the fight. pic.twitter.com/70z2jvJL7d — The Shadow's Project Limited (@TSP_Youtube) August 30, 2021