Michael Chandler has claimed the ball is now firmly “rolling” on a fight with arch-rival, Conor McGregor next year, revealing he was the subject of recent testing by anti-doping agency, USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) this week – ahead of an expected welterweight clash between the duo.

Chandler, sidelined since November of last year, has yet to feature since he featured on the main card of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden, dropping an eventual third round rear-naked choke submission loss to common-foe and former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

Serving as an opposing coach on reality television show, The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year against the Dubliner, Kill Cliff FC staple, Chandler has been pegged to fight McGregor next year – potentially at UFC 300 in April.

Furthermore, motion on a welterweight clash between the two has been set into, according to McGregor, who is set to imminently return to the USADA testing pool this week, after submitting paperwork to organizational leader, Jeff Novitsky at the beginning of this month.

Michael Chandler reveals recent USADA visit to administer test

And according to Chandler, the Missouri native revealed on his official social media that the anti-doping agency had administered a random drug test on him this week, claiming the ball is in motion on a long-awaited battle with McGregor.

“Got a visit from #USADA today… timing is always on point,” Michael Chandler posted on his official X account. “Ball is rolling. See you soon.”

A former three-time Bellator lightweight champion, Chandler has remained steadfast in his stance that he will be fighting Crumlin striker, McGregor in the former two-weight champion’s return to combat sports this month, however, recently hit the headlines after he welcomed a future bout with the veteran, Nate Diaz – before predicting a one-sided triumph to boot.

“Regarding @arielhelwani question about @NateDiaz209 earlier – I had to answer…. and yes, I absolutely bludgeon him and finish him within 2 rounds, he has great cardio, but not in the storm I bring…. but would be a fun fight by two REAL FIGHTERS,” Michael Chandler posted.

