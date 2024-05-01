UFC star Charles Oliveira confirms plan to make July return: ‘I’m breathing, I’m calm, but I want to fight’

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira has revealed his coaches had to talk him away from a planned return as soon as International Fight Week at the end of June – forcing the Sao Paulo to postpone a comeback until the following month.

Oliveira, a former undisputed lightweight titleholder, and the current number two ranked division contender, featured on the main card of UFC 300 last month, suffering a contentious split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan in the pair’s officially billed title eliminator.

And vowing to make a quickfire return as he weighed up fights with both former foes, Justin Gaethje, and Max Holloway, Oliveira argued his case that he actually should have got the nod from the seated judges against Tsarukyan, pointing to his numerous close submission attempts.

Searching a high-profile comeback, Oliveira sounded out a fight with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor – as well as revealing he would most definitely entertain a move to the welterweight ranks.

Charles Oliveira eyes July return to the UFC

And talked down from a return at UFC 303 on the same card as the above-mentioned comeback of McGregor by his coaches, Oliveira insists he’s now itching for a fight in July or at the latest, August.

“I didn’t break a sweat [at UFC 300],” Charles Oliveira told AgFight during a recent interview. “So I just left wanting to fight and still continue with that mentality of fighting. I wanted to fight in International Fight Week, which is in June, and [Diego] Lima stopped me, said ‘Calm down, breathe’.”

“The team said to take a breath, so that’s what I’m doing,” Charles Oliveira explained. “I’m breathing, I’m calm, but I want to fight in July or August.”

