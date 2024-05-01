Video – UFC champ Alex Pereira takes down Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier during backstage scuffle

Alex Pereira and Daniel Cormier got into a scrap backstage that had to be broken up by security.

In a clip courtesy of Canal Encarada and shared by Championship Rounds on X, the current UFC champion and former two-division titleholder got into a clinch battle that ultimately ended when ‘Poatan’ put Cormier on the ground.

“Caught this scene between Alex Poatan and Daniel Cormier backstage at #UFCRio The two started playing sparring until the Brazilian put the American down and even had security to separate them,” Carnado wrote on Instagram. “Competitive or not?”

Alex Pereira won’t compete at UFC 301 as he had originally hoped

Pereria will almost certainly be in attendance for this Saturday’s UFC 301 card at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. Unfortunately, ‘Poatan’ won’t be competing at the event as he had originally hoped. Following his sensational first-round knockout of Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 last month, Pereira hoped to make the quick turnaround for a heavyweight fight with Tom Aspinall three weeks later.

Sadly, a foot injury sustained in the weeks leading up to his latest title defense ruled Pereira out of fighting in his home country.

Unless he makes a move to heavyweight, Pereira’s next task will be to take on another light heavyweight challenger — namely Magomed Ankalaev. Riding a 10-fight win streak dating back to 2018, Ankalaev is undoubtedly the next man in line for a shot at the 205-pound crown. When and where that fight takes place is yet to be determined, but the Dagestani recently suggested the two square off in October when the UFC makes its annual pitstop in Abu Dhabi.

Pereira wasn’t too keen on that idea and insisted on a “homecoming” fight at Madison Square Garden in November.

‘Poatan’ won both the UFC middleweight and light heavyweight titles in his last two appearances at the world’s most famous arena.