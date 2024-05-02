UFC star Jon Jones hits out at ‘Loser’ YouTuber who questioned his sexuality in bizarre video

ByRoss Markey
Jon Jones hits out at loser YouTuber who questioned UFC star's sexuality in bizarre video

UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has described a YouTuber who made a 40-minute long video dissecting his sexuality and accusing the Rochester native of being a “closeted” homosexual as a “loser”.

Jones, a former undisptued light heavyweight champion twice under the banner of the Dana White-led banner, and a current heavyweight titleholder, has been sidelined since he snapped a three-year hiatus from the sport back in March of last year.

Police say Jon Jones claimed drug testing agent fabricated a story amid use of expletive language

Headlining UFC 285 against former interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane, Jones turned in a spectacular first round finish over the Frenchman, submitting him with a stunning guillotine choke to capture the vacant divisional crown. 

Jon Jones is expected to return this year

And sidelined in the time since amid a pectoral tendon tear, former pound-for-pound number one, Jones recently returned to training in Albuquerque ahead of an expected title fight with former champion, Stipe Miocic in a rescheduled bout later this annum.

READ MORE:  Jorge Masvidal reveals $5,000,000 payday for UFC 251 title fight with Kamaru Usman: 'They gave into my demands'

Hitting the headlines last month amid an alleged incident in which he made death threats to a female Drug Free Sport International representative during a random drug test, Jones was the subject of a bizarre video created by a YouTube personality, who made allegations that Jones was a “closeted” gay man.

Jon Jones current betting favorite to headline UFC 300 in title fight return
Mandatory Credit: Chris Graythen

Reacting to the breakdown video indirectly on his official social media this Thursday evening, Jones described the creator as a “loser” and questioned how the world evolved to a place where “people can just say anything they want”.

“Crazy that we live in a world where influencers can persuade the minds of the boys on the internet,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “Literally some random loser with a microphone in his basement. People can just say anything they want these days, I find it fascinating.” 

READ MORE:  Paddy Pimblett scoffs at fight with Bobby Green after UFC 300 call out: 'He's got no followers, and he needs me'

“Bro, what a position to be in, someone mentions your name and maybe make a few more hundred or even thousand dollars for themselves dude,” Jon Jones posted in defense after a user on X claimed the content creator would likely double-down with his own response to Jones’ posts. “I’m blessed due. All good things.” 

Jon Jones claims his relationship with UFC is great I'm the highest paid athlete
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

What are your thoughts on Jon Jones’ planned fight with Stipe Miocic?

READ MORE:  Breaking - Mike Tyson's clash with Jake Paul will be sanctioned pro bout, will feature on post fight records

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts