UFC star Jon Jones hits out at ‘Loser’ YouTuber who questioned his sexuality in bizarre video

UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has described a YouTuber who made a 40-minute long video dissecting his sexuality and accusing the Rochester native of being a “closeted” homosexual as a “loser”.

Jones, a former undisptued light heavyweight champion twice under the banner of the Dana White-led banner, and a current heavyweight titleholder, has been sidelined since he snapped a three-year hiatus from the sport back in March of last year.

Headlining UFC 285 against former interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane, Jones turned in a spectacular first round finish over the Frenchman, submitting him with a stunning guillotine choke to capture the vacant divisional crown.

Jon Jones is expected to return this year

And sidelined in the time since amid a pectoral tendon tear, former pound-for-pound number one, Jones recently returned to training in Albuquerque ahead of an expected title fight with former champion, Stipe Miocic in a rescheduled bout later this annum.

Hitting the headlines last month amid an alleged incident in which he made death threats to a female Drug Free Sport International representative during a random drug test, Jones was the subject of a bizarre video created by a YouTube personality, who made allegations that Jones was a “closeted” gay man.

Reacting to the breakdown video indirectly on his official social media this Thursday evening, Jones described the creator as a “loser” and questioned how the world evolved to a place where “people can just say anything they want”.

“Crazy that we live in a world where influencers can persuade the minds of the boys on the internet,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “Literally some random loser with a microphone in his basement. People can just say anything they want these days, I find it fascinating.”

“Bro, what a position to be in, someone mentions your name and maybe make a few more hundred or even thousand dollars for themselves dude,” Jon Jones posted in defense after a user on X claimed the content creator would likely double-down with his own response to Jones’ posts. “I’m blessed due. All good things.”

