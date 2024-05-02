Conor McGregor proposes BFKC fight between Canelo Alvarez – Oscar De La Hoya after verbal spat

Conor McGregor has offered Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez a chance to fight each other after their altercation on Wednesday.

Alvarez is set to box Jaime Munguia on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a highly-anticipated fight, and on Wednesday, a press conference was held and Alvarez and De La Hoya got into it.

De La Hoya used to promote Alvarez but the two had a falling out, and it has not been pleasant. During the press conference, De La Hoya claimed he made Alvarez who he is.

“But that doesn’t change the fact that Golden Boy built Canelo Alvarez, period. The company you fought under for decades has always had one name, and it’s mine, so put some f***** respect on it,” De La Hoya said (via BloodyElbow).

After those comments, Alvarez and De La Hoya got into it verbally as it was a heated altercation.

Canelo just went after Oscar De La Hoya after he called him out 😱 pic.twitter.com/M6ChJQCrWB — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 1, 2024

After the heated press conference, McGregor took to social media to offer them to settle their difference inside the BKFC ring.

I’d love these two go at it Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Take off the gloves and fight, bitch! 👊 @bareknucklefc https://t.co/EPX3lQVcrK — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 2, 2024

“I’d love these two go at it Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Take off the gloves and fight, bitch!,” McGregor wrote.

Although McGregor is wanting to see Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya box, at De La Hoya’s age, he likely will never box again, especially against Alvarez.

Conor McGregor becomes part-owner of BKFC

Conor McGregor is now a part-owner of BKFC, it was revealed during the KnuckleMania 4 broadcast.

McGregor has been in attendance for some BKFC events in the past and according to Dave Feldman, the Irishman will have a lot of say in the company.

“We wouldn’t have gotten Conor McGregor involved to be a silent owner,” Feldman said on Sirius XM’s “MMA Today.” “Like, we don’t just want him to be a partner and not say anything and not do anything and not help move the needle. We got him involved to really help move the needle for us, to do different introductions, come up with some good ideas.

“He built himself into superstardom, so hopefully he can help some other fighters do that, as well. He’s a minority owner, but he has a lot of say in this company. He’s going to be part of the board. So we’re going to get a lot of usage out of Conor McGregor. And so far, so good. You know, very, very enthusiastic. I just hope things keep moving that way.”

Although McGregor is a part-owner of BKFC, he won’t be fighting for the promotion. The Irishman is still under contract with the UFC, as he will return to the Octagon on June 29 against Michael Chandler.