Dustin Poirier unsure of retirement ahead of UFC 302 fight with Islam Makhachev: ‘It could be my last one’

ByRoss Markey
Booked to headline UFC 302 at the start of next month in an undisputed lightweight title clash, Dustin Poirier admits he could potentially call time on his storied mixed martial arts career – event should he topple Islam Makhachev in New Jersey.

Poirier, the current number three ranked lightweight contender and a former interim division champion, is slated to return next month at UFC 302 in Newark, headlining the pay-per-view card in a showdown with incumbent pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev.

Earning a third shot at undisputed 155lbs spoils at UFC 299 back in March, Lafayette native, Poirier rallied to turn in a stunning second round KO win over French contender, Benoit Saint Denis, snapping the emerging force’s winning run. 

As for Makhachev, the Russian headlined UFC 294 back in October of last year against former featherweight gold holder, Alexander Volkanovski, ending their two-fight series with a blistering first round high-kick and strikes knockout win.

Dustin Poirier weighs up retirement ahead of UFC 302

And linked with a potential retirement ahead of his UFC 299 fight with Saint Denis, ahead of his lightweight title fight return, Poirier, 35, admitted he could call time on his story even if he lands an underdog title win over Makhachev.

“It could be [my last fight],” Dustin Poirier told Fight Bananas during a recent interview. “I haven’t made an official decision yet, but it could be. I’ve said it over and over again, I still have a lot of tread on the tires. I can beat these young guys, I just did it.”

“It’s just like, how much do I want to give to this sport?” Dustin Poirier continued. “Because, you don’t ride for free. I don’t wanna make any decisions just off of the way I’m feeling. I need to go out there and fight, like I said in Miami.”

Who wins at UFC 302 next month: Islam Makhachev or Dustin Poirier?

