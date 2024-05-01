Breaking – Ryan Garcia tests positive for banned PED ostarine after stunning upset win over Devin Haney

Just weeks removed from his shocking upset win over former world champion, Devin Haney ni Las Vegas, polarizing boxing star, Ryan Garcia has hit the headlines once more – this time in relation to a massive drug testing scandal – providing a positive sample for the banned performance-enhancing drug, ostarine, according to reports.

As per a report tonight from boxing journalist, Dan Rafael, former interim WBC lightweight titleholder, Garcia has tested positive for the banned performance-enhancing drug, ostarine in a test sample provided to Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA).

“BREAKING: Per multiple sources with knowledge of the results, Ryan Garcia tested positive for the banned PED ostarine in a VADA test related to the Haney fight,” Rafael posted on his official X account.

BREAKING: Per multiple sources with knowledge of the results, Ryan Garcia tested positive for the banned PED Ostarine in a VADA test related to the Haney fight. #boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) May 2, 2024

“Garcia positive tests per source with direct knowledge: Failed for ostarine in two urine tests on April 19 & post-fight April 20. April 19 sample also (from VADA letter) “screened positive but was not confirmed for 19-Norandrosterone pending IRMS analysis currently being run.”

“Ryan Garcia has 10 days to ask for B sample to be tested at his own expense. So, not only blows weight by 3.2 pounds he also apparently was dirty for a PED and possible two.”

Ryan Garcia has 10 days to ask for B sample to be tested at his own expense. So, not only blows weight by 3.2 pounds he also apparently was dirty for a PED and possible two. #boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) May 2, 2024

As mentioned by Rafael, Garcia, a native of Victorville, was the subject of much scrutiny ahead of his grudge bout with Haney last month, having missed weight by 3.2 pounds for their slated championship bout, leaving him ineligible to win spoils with a victory against Haney.

And with speculation mounting over the 25-year-old’s mental state and overall well-being heading into the bout, Garcia would turn in a one of the most impressive performances of his young career to date, dropping Haney on three separate occasions en route to a majority decision (114-110, 115-109, 112-112) win.

In response to reports detailing his apparent failed drug test for the banned substance, ostarine – Garcia posted the following on his official X account.

lol 😭😭😭 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 2, 2024

