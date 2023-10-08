Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has confirmed he has returned to the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool tonight on his official social media, before revealing he plans to take his talents to high elevation to train for a planned return fight with Michael Chandler.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the organization, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier back in July 2021.

Earlier this year, the Dubliner returned as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 taking on the above-mentioned, Chandler in a heated reality television series format, with the two expected to fight at the welterweight limit early next year.

Hinting at an impending return to the UFC after submitting paperwork to USADA head, Jeff Novitsky, McGregor’s potential comeback fight taking place at UFC 300, potentially in April, has also been mulled over by promotional CEO, Dana White.

“I literally have nothing planned with Conor McGregor right now,” Dana White told assembled media after UFC Vegas 80. “The [USADA] paperwork is being submitted, we’ll play it by ear, see how things work out – there’s still a lot of things that need to happen, as far as fights go. And then we’ll decide where he’s gonna land.”

Conor McGregor confirms USADA testing pool return

However, tonight on his official social media, despite claims from White that he will return to the USADA testing pool next week, McGregor insists he’s already in the testing programe, before confirming plans for his upcoming training camp.

“I’m back in the pool,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “Will be doing my stint in at high elevation before the bout.”

I’m back in the pool. Will be doing my stint at high elevation before the bout. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2023

Are you looking forward to Conor McGregor’s planned return to the UFC next year?