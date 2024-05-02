Mateusz Gamrot offers to fight UFC star Charles Oliveira in July summer return: ‘Let’s go, I’m ready’

ByRoss Markey
Mateusz Gamrot offers to fight Charles Oliveira in July return to UFC I'm ready let's go

Confirming plans to make a return to the Octagon this summer following last month’s close loss to common-foe, Arman Tsarukyan, ex-champion, Charles Oliveira has been offered a July showdown by Polish contender, Mateusz Gamrot.

Oliveira, the current number two ranked contender, has been sidelined since he dropped a close, split decision loss to the above-mentioned, Tsarukyan last month on the main card of UFC 300 – claiming in the time since that he likely should have won the bout on the judge’s scorecards.

Charles Oliveira releases statement after UFC 300 loss the lion is still hungry
Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato

As for Gamrot, the former duel-weight KSW champion, who himself holds a close main event judging win of his own over Armenian force, Tsarukyan, most recently turned in a unanimous decision win over former champion, Rafael dos Anjos – which came as his third straight victory.

READ MORE:  Video - Charly Arnolt makes history as first female UFC announcer, temporarily replaces hoarse Joe Martinez

Mateusz Gamrot offers Charles Oliveira July return

Sharing his desire to land a return as soon as July after his coaching team urged him against a targeted comeback at UFC 303 at the end of June during International Fight Week, Oliveira even welcomed the prospect of a move to welterweight

“I didn’t break a sweat [at UFC 300],” Charles Oliveira said. “So I just left wanting to fight and still continue with that mentality of fighting. I wanted to fight in International Fight Week, which is in June, and [Diego] Lima stopped me, said ‘Calm down, breathe’.”

Charles Oliveira weighs up welterweight leap after UFC 300 loss why not move up and do a big fight
Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam – USA TODAY Sports

“The team said to take a breath, so that’s what I’m doing,” Charles Oliveira explained. “I’m breathing, I’m calm, but I want to fight in July or August.”

READ MORE:  Paddy Pimblett scoffs at fight with Bobby Green after UFC 300 call out: 'He's got no followers, and he needs me'

However, offering Oliveira a route to a potential little charge at his lightweight home, the above-mentioned, Gamrot insisted he would be ready to fight the Sao Paulo finishing ace as soon as July.

Mateusz Gamrot backup fighter for UFC 294 title fight Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

@CharlesDoBronx let’s go!!!” Mateusz Gamrot posted on his official X account. “I’m ready in July/August.” 

Who wins in a potential title-eliminator: Charles Oliveira or Mateusz Gamrot?

READ MORE:  Anthony Smith drops focus on title fight with Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 301: 'I was so obsessed with the belt'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts