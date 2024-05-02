Mateusz Gamrot offers to fight UFC star Charles Oliveira in July summer return: ‘Let’s go, I’m ready’

Confirming plans to make a return to the Octagon this summer following last month’s close loss to common-foe, Arman Tsarukyan, ex-champion, Charles Oliveira has been offered a July showdown by Polish contender, Mateusz Gamrot.

Oliveira, the current number two ranked contender, has been sidelined since he dropped a close, split decision loss to the above-mentioned, Tsarukyan last month on the main card of UFC 300 – claiming in the time since that he likely should have won the bout on the judge’s scorecards.

As for Gamrot, the former duel-weight KSW champion, who himself holds a close main event judging win of his own over Armenian force, Tsarukyan, most recently turned in a unanimous decision win over former champion, Rafael dos Anjos – which came as his third straight victory.

Mateusz Gamrot offers Charles Oliveira July return

Sharing his desire to land a return as soon as July after his coaching team urged him against a targeted comeback at UFC 303 at the end of June during International Fight Week, Oliveira even welcomed the prospect of a move to welterweight.

“I didn’t break a sweat [at UFC 300],” Charles Oliveira said. “So I just left wanting to fight and still continue with that mentality of fighting. I wanted to fight in International Fight Week, which is in June, and [Diego] Lima stopped me, said ‘Calm down, breathe’.”

“The team said to take a breath, so that’s what I’m doing,” Charles Oliveira explained. “I’m breathing, I’m calm, but I want to fight in July or August.”

However, offering Oliveira a route to a potential little charge at his lightweight home, the above-mentioned, Gamrot insisted he would be ready to fight the Sao Paulo finishing ace as soon as July.

@CharlesDoBronx let’s go!!!” Mateusz Gamrot posted on his official X account. “I’m ready in July/August.”

Who wins in a potential title-eliminator: Charles Oliveira or Mateusz Gamrot?