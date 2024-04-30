Joe Rogan set to miss UFC 301 card in Brazil, Paul Felder drafts in for South America fighting return

Enjoying a rather long-strecth in the commentary booth as of recent times, with the promotion’s venture outside of North America this weekend for UFC 301 – veteran color-commentator, Joe Rogan will sit out Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Rio de Janeiro, with former lightweight contender, Paul Felder calling the action.

UFC 301, which takes place this weekend at the Farmasi Arena, hosts an undisputed flyweight championship headliner, with defending gold holder, Alexandre Pantoja returning to home soil since landing in the Dana White-led promotion.

Hoping to upset the apple cart and the home fans’ night, Australian contender, Steve Erceg looks to follow in the footsteps of fellow Oceanic champions, Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya, and Alexander Volkanovski and strike Octagon gold – just four fights deep into his promotional run.

Alexandre Pantoja came face-to-face with Steve Erceg for the first time today ahead of #UFC301, backdropped by the Rio scenery.https://t.co/8sAdS8MmXQ — LowKickMMA.com (@LowKick_MMA) April 30, 2024

The co-main event also appeals massively to fans globally – but particularly in Brazil, with former featherweight champion, Jose Aldo making his return from an almost two-year retirement, as he draws the surging Jonathan Martinez in a makeshift bout.

Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato

Joe Rogan misses UFC 301 card in Brazil

And with Joe Rogan electing against travelling to Rio, the above-mentioned, Felder drafts in his place, joining play-by-play lead, Jon Anik – as well as former two-weight champion and Hall of Fame inductee, Daniel Cormier.

As reported by MMA Fighting, Kayrn Bryant also returns as the event’s in-house reporter, and will handle interviews backstage during the Rio de Janeiro card.

Mandatory Credit: Marcell Fagundes – Shooto Boxing

UFC 301 marks the promotion’s return to Brazil for the first time since last November’s ‘Fight Night’ billed card in Sao Paulo, with Jailton Almeida turning in a one-sided unanimous decision victory over former title challenger, Derrick Lewis.

The promotion’s most recent event in Rio came in the form of UFC 283 in January of last year, which saw former champion, Glover Teixeira bow out of the sport following a unanimous decision defeat to recent UFC 300 main event star, Jamahal Hill in the pair’s vacant light heavyweight title fight.

