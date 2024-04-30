Joe Rogan set to miss UFC 301 card in Brazil, Paul Felder drafts in for South America fighting return

ByRoss Markey
Joe Rogan set to miss UFC 301 card in Brazil as Paul Felder makes trip for South America fight card

Enjoying a rather long-strecth in the commentary booth as of recent times, with the promotion’s venture outside of North America this weekend for UFC 301 – veteran color-commentator, Joe Rogan will sit out Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Rio de Janeiro, with former lightweight contender, Paul Felder calling the action.

UFC 301, which takes place this weekend at the Farmasi Arena, hosts an undisputed flyweight championship headliner, with defending gold holder, Alexandre Pantoja returning to home soil since landing in the Dana White-led promotion

Alexandre Pantoja

Hoping to upset the apple cart and the home fans’ night, Australian contender, Steve Erceg looks to follow in the footsteps of fellow Oceanic champions, Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya, and Alexander Volkanovski and strike Octagon gold – just four fights deep into his promotional run.

READ MORE:  TKO Group CEO Ari Emanuel banks almost $85 million in 2023, including $20 million Transaction bonus

The co-main event also appeals massively to fans globally – but particularly in Brazil, with former featherweight champion, Jose Aldo making his return from an almost two-year retirement, as he draws the surging Jonathan Martinez in a makeshift bout.

Joe Rogan UFC 300 Zuffa LLC
Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato

Joe Rogan misses UFC 301 card in Brazil

And with Joe Rogan electing against travelling to Rio, the above-mentioned, Felder drafts in his place, joining play-by-play lead, Jon Anik – as well as former two-weight champion and Hall of Fame inductee, Daniel Cormier.

READ MORE:  RIZIN president slams ONE Championship's 'fund-based' survival scheme: 'It's like being on life support'

As reported by MMA Fighting, Kayrn Bryant also returns as the event’s in-house reporter, and will handle interviews backstage during the Rio de Janeiro card. 

Jose Aldo boxing Shooto Brazil 2 win
Mandatory Credit: Marcell Fagundes – Shooto Boxing

UFC 301 marks the promotion’s return to Brazil for the first time since last November’s ‘Fight Night’ billed card in Sao Paulo, with Jailton Almeida turning in a one-sided unanimous decision victory over former title challenger, Derrick Lewis. 

The promotion’s most recent event in Rio came in the form of UFC 283 in January of last year, which saw former champion, Glover Teixeira bow out of the sport following a unanimous decision defeat to recent UFC 300 main event star, Jamahal Hill in the pair’s vacant light heavyweight title fight. 

READ MORE:  Alex Pereira targets UFC 308 'Homecoming' fight at Madison Square Garden: 'It makes total sense'

Would you have liked to see Joe Rogan call the action at UFC 301 in Rio

READ MORE:  Francis Ngannou shares heartbreaking statement after death of 15-Month-Old son Kobe: 'Please help me'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts