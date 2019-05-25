Michael Bisping Thinks Conor McGregor Should Call Out Nick Diaz

Spread the word!













Michael Bisping believes a fight between Conor McGregor and Nick Diaz makes sense.

Despite a recent sparring injury, McGregor is targeting a return to action later this year. Many feel if he cannot get a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the next best option is a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz.

However, Bisping’s podcast co-host Luis Gomez recently suggested Nick as an alternative and the former UFC middleweight champion agreed.

Although he was doubtful about the older Diaz brother returning to action, he believes McGregor should call him out regardless.

“That’s not bad. If I’m Conor, yeah call out Nick Diaz,” Bisping said (via MMA News). “Say listen, ‘I’ve already beat your brother, so come on big brother. Let’s go.’”

“I don’t think Nick Diaz is gonna take that fight though. I don’t know, well you probably do follow Nick Diaz on Instagram. My god, he’s having a whale of a time in Las Vegas, that guy. All he ever does is [party] at nightclubs, he’s hammered, he’s having a great time, he’s surrounded by pretty young girls. Why would he want to get back into the Octagon and fight? It’s a shame because the guy has real talent, but as I say you only get one life and he’s having a real f*cking good one by the looks of it.”

Could Nick Diaz Return?

McGregor’s fights with Nate resulted in two of the three biggest pay-per-views of all time. One can imagine the Irishman battling Nick would be lucrative as well.

However, it still seems unlikely. The last time Nick fought was against Anderson Silva in January 2015.

The closest he came to returning was when it was reported last year he would compete against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235. However, it never came to fruition and there has been nothing new since.

At least the younger brother in Nate is returning after a three-year absence when he takes on Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in August.