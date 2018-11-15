Breaking: UFC Reportedly Finalizing Nick Diaz’s Return

One of MMA’s biggest stars is reportedly close to returning. The UFC is reportedly close to finalizing Nick Diaz’s return for early next year.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the UFC will book Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal at March 2’s UFC 235:

Breaking: The UFC is close to finalizing Nick Diaz's return to the Octagon, per Dana White. The fight is Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235 on March 2 in Las Vegas. Diaz's first appearance in more than four years. Story coming soon to @ESPN. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 15, 2018

The fight has not been signed as of yet, nor have bout agreements been issued. But it is the fight the UFC is working on according to ESPN’s sources.

Diaz has been out of action since he lost a unanimous decision to Anderson Silva at January 2015’s UFC 183. The result was later overturned when Silva tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Diaz was also suspended for testing positive for marijuana metabolites. He then received his infamous five-year ban from the NSAC that was later reduced.

As Okamoto pointed out, his fight with Masvidal would be his first in more than four years. Diaz has not won a fight for over seven years. He brutalized legendary former two-division champ BJ Penn in October 2011.

Masvidal has been out of action since he lost a unanimous decision to Stephen Thompson at UFC 217 last November. He has lost his last two fights in the Octagon after a prior three-fight win streak.