Update: Conor McGregor Injury & Target Return

Conor McGregor suffered an injury sparring but it looks like its not that serious, and he could be returning to the Octagon sooner than expected.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, McGregor’s injury is not considered serious. However, his sources declined to comment on the severity and whether or not the Irish superstar would need surgery.

Ideally, would like to return late summer or early fall, according to the source.

McGregor is the UFC’s largest pay-per-view draw in history. He stands to lose the most from the recent ESPN+ PPV arrangement. Perhaps thats been the major sticking point between the two sides as far as getting “Notorious” back in the Octagon.