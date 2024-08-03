Magomed Ankalaev misses out on title fight, meets Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308

Former vacant light heavyweight title challenger, Magomed Ankalaev has missed out on his next charge to the divisional crown in a grudge fight with Alex Pereira – instead booking a title-eliminator against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 in October.

Ankalaev, the current number two ranked light heavyweight challenger, was widely linked with a title grudge matchup against incumbent Brazilian star, Pereira later this annum – following a prior knockout win over compatriot, Johnny Walker back in January in the pair’s main event rematch.

As for Rakic, the Serbian-born contender has been out of action since he featured at UFC 300 back in April, taking on former undisputed champion, Jiri Prochazka. Suffering his second consecutive loss, perennial contender, Rakic was stopped in a stunning second round rallying knockout.

Magomed Ankalaev takes on Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308

News of Magomed Ankalaev’s matchup with Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 was confirmed by UFC CEO, Dana White on social media this evening.”



“#UFC306 October 26th from Fight Island, Abu Dhabi,” White posted.

Unbeaten in his last twelve consecutive Octagon appearances following a buzzer-beating submission loss to Paul Craig in his UFC debut, before his official ‘No Contest’ against Walker last October, Ankalaev competed for the vacant light heavyweight throne opposite former champion, Jan Blachowicz.

Headlining UFC 282 at the end of 2022 against his fellow European star, Ankalaev fought to a split draw over the course of five rounds.

UFC 308 takes place on October 26. from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE – with an undisputed featherweight championship fight between Ilia Topuria, and Max Holloway set to headline the event.

In the night’s co-headliner, former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker takes on the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev in a rescheduled pairing.

