Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway verbally agreed for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway, with the UFC featherweight championship on the line, has reportedly been verbally agreed to. Later this year, live from Abu Dhabi, UAE, these two will meet at in the main event of UFC 308 on October 26, 2024.

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway at UFC 308

According to the Spanish news site MARCA on Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway, “Everything points to it being done, but with no official confirmation by the UFC itself, Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway on October 26 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates, in UFC 308.”

Hawaii’s ‘Blessed’ Max Holloway is a fan favorite. The former titleholder has had marquee wins over notable fighters such as Jose Aldo, Justin Gaethje, and Calvin Kattar, among several others. It’s his aggressive combination punching style that gives fans unforgettable moments in the octagon.

The Spanish athlete Ilia Topuria shocked the MMA world when he knocked out the dominant champion Alexander Volkanovski in the second round of their title match. ‘El Matador’ Topuria is famed for his heavy hands and boxing combinations, which have led to some very impressive knockout wins.

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway was rumoured to be taking place in Las Vegas, however, the 27-year-old Topuria wanted the fight to take place either in his home of Spain or the United Arab Emirates. No fight of his has yet taken place in the European timezone, for his countrymen to enjoy, but this might change come UFC 308. Abu Dhabi is a second home for the UFC.

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway at UFC 308 on October 26 will be a battle for the featherweight crown in a highly anticipated matchup. The former champion is looking to take back the strap that was once his.