Khamzat Chimaev set to return in rebooked fight with Robert Whittaker at UFC 308

Following his cancelled return to action in June, unbeaten middleweight challenger, Khamzat Chimaev is now booked to make his latest comeback to the Octagon, taking on former champion, Robert Whittaker over the course of five rounds at UFC 308 in October.

Chimaev, the current number eleven ranked divisional contender, has been sidelined since he made his return at UFC 294 last October in Abu Dhabi, landing a controversial majority decision win over former undisputed champion, Kamaru Usman in a short-notice pairing.

As for Whittaker, the former gold holder headlined UFC Saudi Arabia back in June – following a failed matchup with Chimaev, taking out common-foe, Ikram Aliskerov with a stunning opening round knockout win in Riyadh.

Robert Whittaker rebooks Khamzat Chimaev fight for UFC 308

News of Khamzat Chimaev’s comeback against Robert Whittaker in a rescheduled pairing at the Etihad Arena was confirmed by UFC CEO, Dana White on his official X account today.

“#UFC308 October 26th. from Fight Island, Abu Dhabi,” White posted this evening.

Making lightwork of Aliskerov back in June in the promotion’s first trip to Saudi Arabia, ex-champion, Whittaker landed a prior decision win over former title challenger, Paulo Costa in the co-main event of UFC 298 back in February of this year in Anaheim, California.

Before his victory against Usman in his sole appearance of last year, Chechen-born challenger, Chimaev had turned in a quickfire D’Arce choke win over Kevin Holland, after a prior decision win over former welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns.

UFC 308 takes place on October 26. from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE – with an undisputed featherweight title fight between Ilia Topuria, and Max Holloway scheduled to take main event honors.

