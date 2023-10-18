Logan Paul denies Dillon Danis a rematch in MMA: ‘He doesn’t deserve the platform’

If you were hoping to see Logan Paul and Dillon Danis run it back inside a cage, we’ve got bad news for you.

On Saturday, October 14, the pair of social media stars strapped on the eight-ounce gloves for a clash inside Manchester’s AO Arena. After nearly six rounds of lackluster action that saw Danis land a total of 16 strikes, Paul emerged as the winner when Danis was disqualified for attempting a takedown in the waning seconds of the contest.

Looking back on the bout 72 hours later, Logan Paul squashed any hopes of seeing a rematch between the two in mixed martial arts, noting that he initially agreed to it only if Danis surrendered his entire fight purse to him. Of course, with a pending lawsuit and some potentially hefty legal fees looming, we can’t see Danis handing over his paycheck, and neither can Paul.

Piers Morgan tried getting Dillon Danis to write a check to Logan Paul



Logan did hit him on the ground 👀#PaulDanis pic.twitter.com/S8WbqyfJgG — Boxing_Bully (@boxing1ion) October 17, 2023

Logan Paul says Dillon Danis doesn’t deserve a rematch

Aside from that, Paul has no interest in giving Danis another platform to run his mouth and make money.

“I said I would if he gave me his whole purse, which is not going to happen, obviously,” Paul said during the latest episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast. “He doesn’t deserve the platform. We saw the kind of person he is. I walked into the arena to boos. I left to cheers. No one likes that dirty fight sh*t, bro.

“You came to box. Respect the sport. Respect me as an opponent. Back up your words. Are you a man? You can’t talk that much sh*t for three months, you can’t try to ruin someone’s life, and then come in there with that kind of performance” (h/t MMA Fighting).

Logan Paul calls Dillon Danis’ MMA skills “embarrassing” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Cypf1TIJkD — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) October 18, 2023

In the months leading up to their critically panned showdown, Dillon Danis made things as dirty as possible, going after Logan Paul’s fiancee, swimsuit model Nina Agdal. The BJJ specialist posted a plethora of memes, comments, and NSFW images of the Dane online, incessantly trolling her and poking fun at past relationships.

Before long, Agdal decided to fight back, securing a restraining order that prevented Danis from posting any sexually explicit photos of her without permission. She also filed a lawsuit against Danis, claiming that he had violated state and federal ‘revenge porn’ laws during his online onslaught.

With an MMA rematch against Logan Paul no longer in the cards, Danis’ next fight will likely be in the courtroom.