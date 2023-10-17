Dillon Danis wants to fight in the UFC next: ‘They will see my potential’

After proving his ability to sell a fight under the Misfits Boxing banner, Dillon Danis hopes to bring his unique talents to the Octagon.

On October 14, Danis made his first appearance in more than four years, strapping on the eight-ounce gloves for a boxing match with social media sensation Logan Paul. After six rounds of mostly lackluster action, Danis was disqualified for attempting to take down Paul in the waning seconds of the final round.

Despite his unimpressive showing, only throwing 16 total strikes in nearly 18 minutes, Danis has largely been credited with the pay-per-view’s reported 1.3 million buys, making it the most successful non-professional boxing event of all time.

Proving himself to be a draw, Dillon Danis hopes that UFC CEO Dana White will come calling with an offer to bring him into the Las Vegas-based promotion.

“After this, I want to go to the UFC,” Danis revealed in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “I think the UFC will see my potential in selling fights and everything like that.”

With the UFC always looking for the next big personality to sell fights and boost buy rates, Danis would likely fit right into the promotion’s desire to be more entertainment than sport these days.

Dillon Danis slams hip-hop star Drake for betting against him

Ahead of his fight with Logan Paul, Danis learned that Canadian hip-hop star and perennial combat sports bettor Drake had placed a $850,000 bet against him, believing Paul would knock out Danis during their six-round scrap.

Asked about Drake’s bet during his conversation with Piers Morgan, Danis admitted frustration over the news, claiming that he and Drake were friends.

“We’re friends too. That hurt me. He lost. Yeah, me and Drake were friends so I didn’t like how he supported Logan. It’s messed up,” Danis said. “Hopefully, he watches this and he’ll reach out to me. Should have bet on me. I thought we were friends, Drake. That’s messed up. Logan’s not one of us. We don’t sue. We don’t do lawsuits. Drake is a gangster like me. We don’t do that kind of stuff so I don’t know. I think Drake would have sided with me in my opinion. Logan’s a p*ssy.

“He wanted a sue-off. He didn’t want to fight. He wanted to pull out of this fight and he learned it was real when he threw that water bottle at me and I hit him with that mic. Cut his face open and almost gave him a concussion. He knew it was real. He’s not a real fighter. He’s an entertainer. He’s not built for this” (h/t MiddleEasy).

Dillon Danis managed to avoid being KO’d during the bout, keeping the infamous Drake curse alive and well.