Logan Paul’s fiancée has finally had enough of Dillon Danis‘ non-stop trolling on social media.

On October 14, Danis is scheduled to compete for the first time in four years when he steps into the squared circle for a scrap with Logan Paul. While their fight is still more than a month away, the war began from the very moment the bout was first announced. Taking to social media, Danis has trolled Paul relentlessly, targeting the WWE Superstar’s fiancée, Danish swimsuit model Nina Agdal.

Dillon Danis has taken to sharing a never-ending stream of images, many of them featuring Agdal with a plethora of past partners. With most of those images being available via a simple Google search, Danis decided to step things up a bit by sharing a series of photoshopped images and memes in an attempt to slut-shame Agdal and humiliate Paul.

Paul let it be known that the constant stream of images had officially crossed the line, but that didn’t stop Danis from flooding his wall with unsavory pictures of Agdal. However, one image in particular seems to be the straw that finally broke the camel’s back.

On Wednesday, Nina Agdal filed a lawsuit against Dillon Danis according to a report from TMZ. In the report, it’s said that Agdal is accusing Danis of posting “despicable” things about her more than 250 times. On August 11, Danis is accused of sharing an image of Agdal that was taken during “a romantic encounter” more than a decade ago. The report claims that by sharing the image, Danis violated federal and state law.

“Danis posted the photograph — entirely uncensored — from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff’s consent,” Agdal wrote in the suit. “Later that day, Danis reposted the explicit photograph in order to maximize the number of views it would receive.”

The image was later removed by Dillon Danis, but according to Agdal, that was only after Misfits Boxing intervened and threatened to pull the plug on his fight with Logan Paul.

Dillon Danis showed Adin Ross ‘the picture’ of Logan Paul’s fiancé 😅 pic.twitter.com/UvLBpCdUPq — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 3, 2023

Agdal claims to have suffered humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm since the onslaught of images began blowing up on Dillon Danis’ social media platforms. Documents also revealed that Agdal is suing for unspecified damages, but reportedly wants no less than $150,000 per violation of the federal law prohibiting the sharing of intimate images.

Dillon Danis Responds to the Lawsuit and TRO Filed by Nina Agdal

A temporary restraining order has been filed with the goal of preventing Dillon Danis from posting any sexually explicit images of Agdal. That comes in the wake of Danis’ claim that he has a shocking image and/or video of Agdal that would potentially result in the cancellation of his fight with Logan Paul.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, Dillon Danis seems to have no interest in adhering to the requests of the lawsuit or the TRO.

“Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me,” Danis wrote on X. “She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop fuck the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking.”

Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop fuck the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 6, 2023

Danis followed up his initial post saying, “I will provide more details when I can, but because it’s a federal case, I can’t at this time. P.S. fuck that hoe.”