Jon Jones’ future: Daniel Cormier hopes rival doesn’t become like Conor McGregor

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has said that he hopes Jon Jones’ future doesn’t involve him becoming like Conor McGregor when it comes to his role in the news cycle.

As we know, Jon Jones has seemingly retired from professional mixed martial arts. He opted not to fight Tom Aspinall for the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship and instead, he walked away from the sport without really giving Tom the chance to prove himself.

However, it didn’t take long for Jon Jones to vault himself back into the headlines as he hinted at a comeback just a few weeks after actually retiring. It’s a pretty exhausting back and forth that fans are going through with him, but regardless of whether you love him or hate him, there’s no denying that the fight against Aspinall would still be absolutely massive.

In a recent podcast appearance, Jon Jones’ former foe Daniel Cormier drew comparisons between the recent actions of ‘Bones’ and Conor McGregor.

Daniel Cormier’s view on Jon Jones

Jon Jones and I don’t see eye to eye in most instances,” Cormier said on “Good Guy/Bad Guy” with Chael Sonnen. “And, boy, he’s been great for my YouTube here this last couple months. Him flopping all over the place has been great for my YouTube. But please don’t become what Conor has become in the media. Every time a big story breaks, Conor’s like, ‘I’m back,’ or ‘I’m doing this.’

“Don’t do that. Don’t try to make it about you when you voluntarily walked away from this. Conor didn’t voluntarily walk away. Conor got hurt, and he left. He just hasn’t come back. Jones voluntarily said ‘I’m done.’ So now that he’s done, don’t try to make these stories about you whenever you’re a guy that’s supposed to have walked away from the game.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie