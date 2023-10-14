Finally sharing the ring in a long-awaited grudge match, Logan Paul and Bellator MMA welterweight, Dillon Danis turned in a more than lacklustre performance over the course of six rounds en route to a decision — with security stormed the ring to prevent an all-out brawl in Manchester, England — in the co-main event of The Prime Card.

Paul, a professional wrestler under the WWE banner and podcast host, shared the ring with arch-enemy, 2-0 professional mixed martial arts fighter Danis, following months of tension and bad-blooded trash talk created from the latter.

Things between the two reach an almost crescendo before tonight’s co-headlining clash, with Paul split open and dealing with significant swelling on his eye after Danis threw a microphone at him during a heated pre-fight press conference.

However, tonight, inside the squared circle, Paul and Danis circled each other and attempted to counter in a truly lacklustre six-round pairing.

Outstirking a tame, Danis over the course of the bout, the New Jersey native attempted to wrap up multiple guillotine chokes on Ohio native, Paul — and even failed with a wayward double-leg takedown attempt in the four round of their clash.

And in the closing stages of the bout, Danis once more tried to wrap a guillotine choke on Paul, who shook off the grappling ace, and landed a hammer-fist, while eating a couple of upkicks in the process.

With both chasing each other as the referee evaded, teams of security stormed the ring as Paul was awarded a disqualification victory.

Below, catch the highlights from Logan Paul’s disqualification win over Dillon Danis