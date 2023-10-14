Sharing his thoughts on controversial grappling ace, Dillon Danis’ professional boxing bow against Logan Paul tonight in Manchester, former two-time UFC welterweight championship challenger, Jorge Masvidal has labelled the pair and the matchup, “a disgrace to boxing”.

Masvidal, revered for his striking ability – and particularly his boxing-heavy displays during his storied professional career, called time on his mixed martial arts run back in April at UFC 287, suffering a fourth consecutive loss in the form of a unanimous decision defeat to former title challenger, Gilbert Burns.

Turning his full attention to promoting and promotion work following his retirement from combat sports competition, Miami veteran, Masvidal has headed up Gamebred Fighting Championships in the time since.

Jorge Masvidal scoffs at Dillon Danis’ boxing match with Logan Paul

And tuning into tonight’s Misfits Boxing: The Prime Card in Manchester, England, Masvidal appeared to take major issue with Danis’ display against Paul, labelling the lacklustre pairing a “disgrace” to the sport and the squared circle.

“This a disgrace to boxing,” Jorge Masvidal posted on his official X account during the co-main event slot.

Ultimately disqualified in the final moments of his six round clash with Ohio native, Paul, Danis, who attempted to wrap up numerous submissions and even a double-leg takedown attempt on Paul during the bout, failed in a guillotine setup at the ropes.

Falling to the canvas, Danis was met with a hammer fist from a frustrated Paul, who himself was pucked at with a slew of upkick attempts, before both men took to the feet, with security members from Paul’s entourage entering the ring.