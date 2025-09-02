Lerone Murphy Preapres for December Title Shot Against Alexander Volkanovski

Manchester featherweight contender Lerone Murphy has announced that he will face UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski in December for the featherweight title, targeting Las Vegas as the location for what would be his first championship opportunity.

Murphy’s declaration came following his spectacular knockout victory over Aaron Pico at UFC 319 on August 16, where he delivered a spinning back elbow finish in the first round. The performance caught the attention of champion Volkanovski, who immediately responded on social media with “See you in December @LeroneMurphy congrats #UFC319”.

Speaking about the timeline, Murphy expressed confidence about the December date materializing. The 34-year-old Manchester fighter referenced Volkanovski’s interest in competing during that timeframe, suggesting Las Vegas as the likely venue. This aligns with the UFC’s traditional year-end pay-per-view events, with UFC 323 currently scheduled for December 6, 2025, in Las Vegas.

“Volk wants to fight in December. So, I think it’s going to be Las Vegas December. I’m waiting for a call anytime now, next few weeks to get it set in stone and then I’ll start my training camp.”

Lerone Murphy’s Path to Title Contention

Lerone Murphy enters potential title talks with an unblemished record of 17-0-1, including a perfect 9-0-1 mark in the UFC since his 2019 debut. The England native has methodically climbed the featherweight rankings, earning victories over established contenders Josh Emmett, Dan Ige, and Edson Barboza. His knockout of Pico marked his first finish in nearly four years, addressing previous criticisms about his lack of highlight-reel moments.

Currently ranked fourth in the UFC featherweight division, Murphy stepped in on three weeks’ notice to face Pico after originally scheduled opponent Movsar Evloev withdrew due to injury. The Russian’s withdrawal from multiple fights has created opportunities for other contenders, with Volkanovski acknowledging Murphy’s timely performance.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Lerone Murphy of England kicks Dan Ige in a featherweight fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Champion’s Perspective

Alexander Volkanovski described Murphy as a “no-brainer” choice for his next opponent, citing December as an ideal timeframe. The 36-year-old Australian reclaimed his featherweight title in April 2025 by defeating Diego Lopes at UFC 314, becoming a two-time champion after losing the belt to Ilia Topuria in early 2024.

The champion had previously attempted to arrange fights with other top contenders, including Evloev, but scheduling conflicts and withdrawals complicated those negotiations. Murphy’s decisive victory over a highly touted opponent like Pico, combined with his consistent activity and winning streak, positioned him favorably for title consideration.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Alexander Volkanovski of Australia reacts after his unanimous-decision victory against Diego Lopes of Brazil in the UFC featherweight championship bout during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The featherweight landscape has experienced significant shifts in recent months. Topuria, who defeated Volkanovski for the title, subsequently vacated to move to lightweight, creating the vacancy that Volkanovski filled against Lopes. This movement has reshaped title contention, with Murphy emerging as a legitimate challenger alongside other ranked contenders.

Murphy’s undefeated streak of nine UFC victories ties him with Evloev for the longest active winning streak in the organization. However, Evloev’s recent pattern of fight withdrawals has diminished his immediate title prospects, despite maintaining the number one ranking.

The potential December showdown would represent Murphy’s first UFC title opportunity after six years with the promotion.