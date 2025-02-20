UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes in Miami on Saturday 12th April 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes Date : Sat, April 12, 2025

: Sat, April 12, 2025 Location : Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

: Kaseya Center, Miami, FL Broadcast : ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET

: ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 3 a.m. GMT Prelims 1 a.m.

UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes Full Fight Card

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes: Featherweight Main Event Title Fight

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett: Lightweight

Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Freire: Featherweight

Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates: Welterweight

Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes: Light Heavyweight

Prelims

Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson: Featherweight

Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba: Women’s Strawweight

Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper: Lightweight

Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa: Featherweight

Early Prelims

Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk: Middleweight

Sumudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo: Flyweight

Alberto Montes vs. Roberto Romero: Featherweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes Tale of the Tape

Name: Alexander Volkanovski Diego Lopes Country: Australia Brazil Age: 36 30 Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) Weight: 145 lb (66 kg; 10 st 5 lb) 145 lb (66 kg; 10 st 5 lb) Reach: 71+1⁄ 2 in (182 cm) 72.5 in (184 cm)

Start date and time

UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes takes place on Saturday 12th April 2025, at the Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida. The fight card will start at 10 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 3 a.m. GMT.

UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes Fight Promo

TBA

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Florida or plan to attend UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes at the Kaseya Center, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes is live on ESPN+ PPV. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK you will be able to watch UFC 314 on TNT Sports.

What is Next after UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes?

The next major UFC event after UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes is UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on the 10th of May 2025.