Lerone Murphy declares it’s time for title shot against Alexander Volkanovski

UFC featherweight contender Lerone Murphy has spoken about his seemingly imminent showdown with Alexander Volkanovski.

On Saturday night, Lerone Murphy knocked out Aaron Pico to make himself the number one challenger for the featherweight title. Alexander Volkanovski made it crystal clear shortly after the result that he wants to face Murphy in December, and outside of the UFC making it official, it certainly seems to be the direction that we’re heading in.

Ahead of that collision, Lerone Murphy gave his thoughts on facing off with Volkanovski.

Lerone Murphy looks ahead to Alexander Volkanovski fight

“December would be perfect for me,” Murphy said at the UFC 319 post-fight press conference. “It gives me time to recharge, spend some time with the family, and work on some bits and get better and come back better. December would be great to share the octagon with Volkanovski, one of the featherweight GOATs. I added another scalp to my already quality resume. I’m nine fights undefeated now. I have 10 fights in the UFC now: One draw and nine wins. It’s time for a title fight.”

“You have to fight everybody differently,” Murphy said. “You can’t stand and trade with Josh Emmett. It’s just not smart. We’ve seen what he does to guys who do that. So to get a knockout now, I’m shutting those haters up. I know I can do that. I know what I’ve got in the bag. I know the best version of me has not been show yet, and I will show it in December.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

It’s certainly not going to be easy for Murphy to get the win and the gold against ‘The Great’ Alex Volkanovski, but at the very least, it’s going to make for a pretty interesting clash between two very technical, very intriguing fighters.