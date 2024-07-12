Video – UFC star Khamzat Chimaev lays down beating on Russian streamer in brutal sparring fight

Unbeaten welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev may be struggling to make good on a long-mooted return to the UFC, however, that hasn’t stopped the Chechen from laying waste to social influencers – the latest of which in just seconds via a one-sided brutal beating.

Chimaev, who currently boasts an unbeaten record of 13-0, holds the number eleven rank in the official middleweight pile, has been sidelined from the Octagon since October of last year where he co-headlined UFC 294.

Mandatory Credit: James Gilbert

Forced from a comeback fight at UFC Saudi Arabia last month, Khamzat Chimaev was slated to headline the promotion’s premiere outing in Riyadh, until a reported “violent” illness forced the unbeaten contender from a potential title-eliminator against ex-champion, Robert Whittaker.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And currently embroiled in a massive cryptocurrency debacle amid accusations of both a ‘pump-and-dump’ scheme and alleged insider trading after he promoted a currency called $SMASH, Chimaev has been the subject of much-criticizm from pundits and his own fans alike.

Khamzat Chimaev drops Russian streamer in sparring fight

However, planning a return to action later this year at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, Chimaev has posted footage of himself training in the woods and up mountains in recent weeks – and overnight, footage emerged of the 30-year-old dropping a Russian streamer by the name of Mikhail Litvin, inside just seconds of an organized sparring session – with a slew of strikes on the feet.

Russian influencer Litvin was challenged to fight Khamzat Chimaev for 1 minute and survive…



Khamzat did NOT hold back 😬😭#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/JWXMQ0B82D — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 11, 2024

Receiving jibes amid his inactivity, fans on social media posted comments ranging from: “All of a sudden he isn’t sick and is able to fight”, to: “So he’s able to fight, bails on the UFC and releases sh*tcoins to fight influencers.”

Manadatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

In his most recent victory, Chimaev took home a close, controversial majority decision win over former undisputed welterweight champion and previous pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman at UFC 294.

When do you expect to see Khamzat Chimaev make his return to the UFC?