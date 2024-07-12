Video – UFC star Khamzat Chimaev lays down beating on Russian streamer in brutal sparring fight

ByRoss Markey
Khamzat Chimaev lays down beating on Russian steamer in brutal sparring fight

Unbeaten welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev may be struggling to make good on a long-mooted return to the UFC, however, that hasn’t stopped the Chechen from laying waste to social influencers – the latest of which in just seconds via a one-sided brutal beating.

Chimaev, who currently boasts an unbeaten record of 13-0, holds the number eleven rank in the official middleweight pile, has been sidelined from the Octagon since October of last year where he co-headlined UFC 294.

Khamzat Chimaev plans UFC 308 retunr fight in Abu Dhabi it depends on his condition
Mandatory Credit: James Gilbert

Forced from a comeback fight at UFC Saudi Arabia last month, Khamzat Chimaev was slated to headline the promotion’s premiere outing in Riyadh, until a reported “violent” illness forced the unbeaten contender from a potential title-eliminator against ex-champion, Robert Whittaker.

Michael Bisping issues warning to Khamzat Chimaev over UFC Saudi Arabia main event he always gasses
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And currently embroiled in a massive cryptocurrency debacle amid accusations of both a ‘pump-and-dump’ scheme and alleged insider trading after he promoted a currency called $SMASH, Chimaev has been the subject of much-criticizm from pundits and his own fans alike. 

Khamzat Chimaev drops Russian streamer in sparring fight

However, planning a return to action later this year at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, Chimaev has posted footage of himself training in the woods and up mountains in recent weeks – and overnight, footage emerged of the 30-year-old dropping a Russian streamer by the name of Mikhail Litvin, inside just seconds of an organized sparring session – with a slew of strikes on the feet. 

Receiving jibes amid his inactivity, fans on social media posted comments ranging from: “All of a sudden he isn’t sick and is able to fight”, to: “So he’s able to fight, bails on the UFC and releases sh*tcoins to fight influencers.”

Khamzat Chimaev labelled a crybaby after attacking UFC boss Dana White over title fight
Manadatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

In his most recent victory, Chimaev took home a close, controversial majority decision win over former undisputed welterweight champion and previous pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman at UFC 294.

When do you expect to see Khamzat Chimaev make his return to the UFC?

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

