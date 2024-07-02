Video – Khamzat Chimaev returns to training after illness scrapped UFC return, fans rip him ‘Pullout merchant’

Unbeaten welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev appears to be on the mend once more – pictured returning to training in the woods after a reported “violent” illness ruled him from a return to action at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia late last month.

Slated to make his return in the promotion’s first outing in Riyadh, undefeated contender, Khamzat Chimaev was ruled out of a potential title eliminator against former champion, Robert Whittaker with a reported case of food poisoning resulting in hospitalization.

Khamzat Chimaev returns to training after battle with illness

Seated on the sidelines, Chimaev watched on as fan-favorite striker, Whittaker halted the rise of common-foe, Ikram Aliskerov – finishing the Dagestani contender with a blistering opening round knockout win in Saudi Arabia.

And still planning a return to action in the promotion’s annual trip to Abu Dhabi for a UFC 308 pay-per-view card, footage has been shared of the Chechnya force training in the woods in anticipation of a comeback.

Yet to return since October of last year, Chimaev would turn in his thirteenth straight win in a short-notice UFC 294 fight against former undisputed welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, beating the Nigerian veteran in a controversial majority decision win.

Calling for a rescheduled pairing with Auckland-born striker, Whittaker in the future off the back of their cancelled UFC Saudi Arabia clash, Chimaev was told by the former directly how he had “dodged a bullet” by missing out on their pairing.

“I was pretty primed and ready,” Robert Whittaker said “I am 99 percent sure I would have starched Khamzat (Chimaev) as well. Our paths may cross one day in the division, as guys at the top of the game, but he dodged a bullet that night, that’s for sure.”

“… Like I said, I’m a middleweight, if he’s a middleweight – because I know he fights at welterweight sometimes as well – if we’re both at the top of the game, our paths may cross,” Robert Whittaker explained. “I didn’t duck you. I didn’t not sign the contract to fight you.”

