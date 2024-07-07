Khamzat Chimaev’s manager speaks out about the UFC star’s alleged crypto scam: ‘That was a mistake’

Khamzat Chimaev’s manager is speaking out about the recent crypto controversy surrounding his fighter.

Last week, Chimaev went on social media to promote SMASH, a Solana-based memecoin launched with the help of the undefeated mixed martial artist. According to a report from onchain investigator ZachXBT, up to 78% of the SMASH token supply was bought by insiders and developer-related wallets, leading to accusations that the Chechen superstar was pulling the ol’ crypto pump-and-dump on his supporters.

“Khamzat your team is incompetent as you directly linked the team wallets with the insider wallets buying up 78%+ of the supply,” ZachXBT revealed. “Why do all of you instantly nuke your reputation with meme coin scams?” (h/t Coin Telegraph).

Offering some insight into the situation, Chimaev’s manager, Majdi Shammas, claims that ‘Borz’ was not directly involved in the crypto scheme.

“I want to comment the recent reports on the SMASH meme coin,” Shammas wrote on X. I was approached by a group claiming to be fans of my client Khamzat Chimaev. They wanted to record a short video promoting their launch. So I agreed to that, nothing more nothing less. Maybe I was mislead. Khamzat wasn’t involved and know just as little as you do. So the news is really unpleasant and I’m seeking an explanation from those responsible. “My apologies to Khamzat and all others of you affected by this, if I could have done anything differently. Thank you for your understanding, I’ll keep you updated.”

Khamzat Chimaev’s Manager Taking Responsibility for Ongoing SMASH saga

Speaking with Frontkick Online, Shammas placed some of the blame on himself and once again reiterated that Chimaev was in no way involved in the swindle which reportedly scammed early adopters out of over a million dollars.

“They just wanted Khamzat to do a quick promotional video, which I agreed to on his behalf. If it turns out that that was a mistake, I really apologize,” Shammas said. “I’m still trying to gather more information and wrap my head around this mess.”

Khamzat Chimaev has not yet commented on the situation, but all promotional material related to SMASH has been scrubbed from his social media accounts.