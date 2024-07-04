UFC warned against ‘Wasting time’ with Khamzat Chimaev amid latest withdrawal: ‘I feel sorry for the guy’

ByRoss Markey
UFC wasting time with Khamzat Chimaev after latest withdrawal I feel sorry for the guy

Off the back of his latest exit from a high-profile return to the Octagon last month, Khamzat Chimaev should be avoided when it comes to promotion by the UFC – according to current middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis.

Forced from yet another slated return to action – this time in the form of his would-be main event debut for the promotion, Chimaev exited a UFC Saudi Arabia headliner with ex-champion, Robert Whittaker, through an apparent “violent illness”.

20261186254



And plotting another return – this time at UFC 308 in October, Chimaev, who has been sidelined since the same month an annum prior, warned contenders and fans alike that he would show who the real “king” was when he eventually makes a comeback.

READ MORE:  Dana White weighs up heavyweight super fight for Alex Pereira after UFC 303: 'That's what people wanna see'

Khamzat Chimaev not in the title picture claims Dricus du Plessis

However, in his pursuit of a rebooked clash with fan-favorite, Whittaker, Chimaev has been labelled as a waste of time currently by du Plessis – who admitted he would also fight the Chechen, if he ever strung together a run of consistency.

du plessis ufc 305

“I’m feeling sorry for the guy (Khamzat Chimaev), I know what it feels like, I’ve been on that side of the are of not being able to fight and it sucks,” Dricus du Plessis told Submission Radio.”

“Right now, it just doesn’t even make sense to talk about it [a future fight],” Dricus du Plessis explained. “You know, he hasn’t fought one single ranked middelweight – not one, and to put him in that conversation right now, seems like we’re wasting time. He’s not in the run and up until [the time] he proves that he deserves to be in that run, there’s no use in talking about it.”

dricus ufc 305

Himself returning at UFC 305 next month in a trip to Perth, undisputed middleweight champion, du Plessis will defend his middleweight crown against former two-time titleholder, Israel Adesanya in a heated battle ‘Downunder’

READ MORE:  Jiri Prochazka shares statement after KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 303: 'I need to evolve, or not fight again'

Do you agree with Dricus du Plessis’ assessment of the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev?

READ MORE:  Dricus du Plessis mocks Israel Adesanya after 'Kiss me' jibe at UFC 305 presser: 'I'm not a dog, so I won't'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts