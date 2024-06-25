Khamzat Chimaev targets UFC 308 fight return in Abu Dhabi amid illness layoff: ‘It will depend on his condition’

Off the back of his cancelled return at UFC Saudi Arabia last weekend, unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev will seek a return to the Octagon at UFC 308 in October, in another outing in Abu Dhabi.

Chimaev, the current number ten ranked divisional contender, has been sidelined since October of last year, most recently co-headlining UFC 294 in a clash against former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman in the United Arab Emirates.

Landing his thirteenth straight professional victory, Chechen-born contender, Chimaev landed a controversial majority decision win over the Auchi native.

And slated to return last weekend in Riyadh, Chimaev was forced from a middleweight clash with former divisional champion, Robert Whittaker – due to a reported “violent” illness, which required hospitalization.

Replaced by Ikram Aliskerov – whom Chimaev holds a prior knockout win, watched on as the above-mentioned Auckland native, Whittaker dispatched with ease in his own first round KO win in the Middle East.

Khamzat Chimaev targeting UFC 308 comeback

Immediately staking his claim for a charge at Whittaker again, Chimaev is willing to make a return in October at the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi at UFC 308 – if his condition allows him to.

“Khamzat (Chimaev) can fight at the tournament [UFC 308] in Abu Dhabi in October,” Khamzat Chimaev’s team confirmed to Russian outlet, TASS in a recent statement. “But everything will depend on his condition.”

Unbeaten during his professional career, Chimaev has suffered a topsy turvy run in recent years, competing most recently back in October against Usman. However, if the Chechnya finisher wants to fight Whittaker next, the latter would welcome the rescheduled pairing.

“Don’t jump me as soon as I finish a fight,” Robert Whittaker joked to assembled media after his UFC Saudi Arabia triumph. “I don’t want people to do that – I say that. But I probably did that once or twice as well. Let me have this one for a little bit, alright? We can settle the score another day.”

